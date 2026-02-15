Muslim aid strengthens communities with flood-resilient homes, Ramadan relief in Pakistan

By Farhat Fatima

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Muslim Aid is transforming lives in Pakistan through innovative flood-resilient housing in Sindh and comprehensive Ramadan relief initiatives nationwide.

In an exclusive interview with APP here on Sunday, Mustfa Farooqi, Global Country Head of Muslim Aid, said the newly completed homes in a flood-affected village represent a “significant step toward sustainable recovery and climate resilience. Our commitment goes beyond rebuilding houses—we aim to restore dignity, safety, and long-term stability for communities.”

Each home is built on raised foundations to protect against floodwaters and features solar-powered lighting and fans. Attached bathrooms remain functional during floods, while separate kitchens and verandahs provide communal spaces for family gatherings. These improvements enhance safety, hygiene, privacy, and dignity for families who previously lived in highly vulnerable conditions.

Muslim Aid follows a structured, evidence-based approach when selecting project locations, considering poverty levels, disaster vulnerability, accessibility, and sustainable funding. Once areas are identified, detailed needs assessments are conducted in coordination with local authorities and community members to ensure support reaches those most in need. This integrated approach addresses immediate shelter needs while promoting long-term wellbeing.

Alongside housing initiatives, Muslim Aid’s Ramadan relief programme distributes food packs containing flour, rice, lentils, cooking oil, and dates to low-income families, widows, orphans, and daily wage earners. Community iftars are arranged in underserved urban and rural areas, enabling families to observe the holy month with dignity and peace of mind.

With over four decades of humanitarian service and operations in around 20 countries, Muslim Aid continues to deliver life-changing programmes. By combining emergency relief, resilient housing, and seasonal support such as Ramadan initiatives, the organisation strengthens communities across Pakistan and helps families build safer, more secure, and sustainable futures.