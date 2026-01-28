Mushaal vows to protect legal rights of Yasin Malik

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, has expressed determination to protect her husband’s legal rights, questioning the transparency of his case amidst repeated adjournments.

She in a statement issued here, sent a strong message following the latest hearing of her husband’s case in the Delhi High Court, reaffirming his resolve and expressing hope for justice from the international community.

The Delhi High Court heard the case of Yasin Malik on Wednesday, during which he appeared via video link. She said that Malik raised concerns before the court over the repeated adjournments of case, questioning the transparency of the legal proceedings.

Mushaal Mullick said that Yasin Malik told the court he remains firmly determined to protect his legal rights. The hearing was limited to arguments only, and no final decision was announced. The court has now postponed the matter to April 22, granting additional time to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Commenting on the proceedings, Mushaal said that Malik’s struggle, courage, and voice remain alive and continue to inspire supporters. She emphasized that whether facing life imprisonment or the death penalty, his resolve remains unshaken.

She further said that Malik’s struggle continues, adding that there is still hope for justice from the world.