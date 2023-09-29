Mushaal strongly condemns horrific incidents of terrorism in Mastung, Hangu

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussain Mullick on Friday strongly condemned the horrific incidents of terrorism in Mastung and Hangu.

She in a statement said that such barbaric acts of terrorism on the blessed day of Eid Milad-un- Nabi is a clear manifestation of the fact that enemies of Pakistan and Islam are up in arms against us in the guise of misleading identities.

Mushaal said that it is the day when Almighty Allah had blessed this world with Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him and bestowed him with the title of Rehmatul lil Alameen (mercy to the entire world and humanity).

She went on to say that no Muslim could even think of such a heinous act on this holy day.

Mushaal explained that perpetrators of such crimes were not even worthy of being called human beings.

She resolved to uproot the menace of terrorism with utmost courage and determination and insisted that no stone would be left unturned in making Pakistan safe and secure.

Highlighting the sacrifices of security forces, Mushaal said that officers and Jawans of security forces have been sacrificing their precious lives on a daily basis for the sake of making Pakistan a peaceful country in the world.

She vowed not to sit down until the end of the scrounge of terrorism and warned that not only terrorists but their facilitators will also be taken to the task and brought to a logical and decisive end in any case.

She extended her heartfelt condolences to the aggrieved families of martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of those wounded in these incidents.

She further said that the entire Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with aggrieved families in these testing times.