Mushaal Mullick highlights plight of Kashmiri, Palestinian women

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP): Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on Sunday paid tribute to women around the world and drew attention to the struggles faced by women in conflict zones, particularly in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

In a video message released , on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Mullick praised the courage and resilience of women globally, acknowledging their contributions and sacrifices in different spheres of life.

She paid special tribute to the women of Kashmir and Palestine, for bravery and determination in the face of prolonged conflict and hardship.

Mullick said Kashmiri mothers, sisters and daughters had kept the flame of hope alive despite continued oppression and suffering.

She added that Kashmiri women had endured immense personal loss, including the sacrifices of their sons, brothers and husbands, yet remained steadfast in their commitment to the Kashmir freedom movement.

According to Mullick, women in Kashmir were not only protectors of their homes but also strong voices advocating for the right to self-determination.

She also questioned how long, in her view, Kashmiri women would continue to face violence, psychological pressure and the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

“Until when will the world remain a silent spectator?” Mullick asked, urging the international community to take notice of what she called the continued suffering of Kashmiri women.

She concluded by saying that Kashmiri women were still waiting for justice and for the world to respond to their plight.