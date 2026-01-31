Mushaal Mulick Pays Tribute to Barrister Sultan Mahmood Following His Death

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife, Mushaal Hussein Mulick, on Friday expressed profound grief over the passing of former Prime Minister and President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, saying the Kashmir freedom movement has lost a fearless, principled and globally effective advocate who consistently raised the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination at international forums.

She said Barrister Sultan Mahmood, who remained steadfast throughout his political career, played a pivotal role in projecting the Kashmir cause worldwide, and his political wisdom, clarity of stance and lifelong services to Kashmir would continue to guide the struggle for freedom.

Paying tribute, Mushaal Hussein Mulick said the late leader was a true and uncompromising proponent of the Kashmir cause, whose voice carried weight across global platforms.

She noted that his firm and unequivocal position on the right of self-determination reflected his deep commitment to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

She added that Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry’s contributions to the Kashmir movement were historic and enduring, and that the vacuum created by his death would not be easy to fill.

According to Mushaal Hussein Mulick, his courage, consistency and international advocacy set a benchmark for future generations, ensuring that his legacy remains alive in the ongoing struggle for Kashmir.