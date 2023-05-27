Mushaal for safe release of Yasin as India seeks death penalty

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mallick has urged the Pakistan government to raise

the issue of senior Hurriyat leader and her husband Yasin Malik’s detention at all fora globally because of the notorious

Narendra Modi fascist regime was hell-bent to silence the most powerful voice of the Kashmir freedom movement forever.

According to a press release received here, Mushaal, after visiting Jinnah House Lahore spoke to media and expressed her alarm that the fascist government would eliminate him, as India’s top anti-terrorism investigation agency again sought the death sentence for Yasin Malik, chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), after he was given life in prison in a concocted and politically motivated case on May 25, 2022, for his crime to raise voice for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

The chairperson requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to take up the case of Yasin Malik before the world leaders and at relevant UN forums and human rights organisations to protect his life.

The Hurriyat leader stated that her husband’s life was in great danger because the Indian authorities could not buy his loyalty; hence they now resorted to hanging him to silence the most popular leader of the contemporary Kashmiri freedom fight.

Mushaal expressed fear that Modi’s actually hanging his entire political career down the drain. However, she vowed that the notorious Indian authorities should not think this would ever silence the brave Kashmiris.

She warned that Yasin was not an ordinary leader and if anything happened to him the entire region would be engulfed in war flames for which the Indian notorious government would be responsible.

The Chairperson recalled that Kashmiri people had been struggling peacefully to break the shackles of Indian slavery and always discourage violence; however, she warned that if they approved his death sentence, then the situation might go out of control; hence the Indian authorities should not only reconsider their decision of life imprisonment but should set him free because he was incarcerated in fake and fabricated cases.

Mushaal urged that UN bodies, world powers and human rights organisations should raise voices for safeguarding the life of Yasin Malik and ensure his release from jail who was put in a death cell despite a fast deteriorating health condition.

Mushaal visited Jinnah House and expressed solidarity with the Pak army on behalf of the Kashmiri people.

She strongly condemned the attack on Jinnah House Lahore on May 9 by arsonists.