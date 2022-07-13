Mushaal criticizes Indian fascist regime for not providing basic detainee rights to Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): The Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Malik has criticized the Indian fascist regime for not providing basic detainee rights to jailed Jammu and Kashmir Libration Front leader Yasin Malik.

Mushaal Malik , who is also the wife of Yasin Malik, on Wednesday in her message asked the Indian government to provide basic rights to Jailed JKLF Leader Yasin Malik.

She also asked the Modi regime to produce Yasin Malik physically in court as he wants to cross examine the witnesses in Air Force officers case.

JKLF Muhammad Yasin Malik on Wednesday demanded the court for fair trial of the cases by allowing him physically witness the court hearings, and by letting him to examine the witnesses by himself.

Mushaal said that Yasin Malik has been kept in solitary confinement and there are serious threats to his life.

If Modi regime did not meet the demands of her husband then he will start an indefinite hunger strike in the jail from 22nd July and God forbid it can risk his life as well as organs as he is already in fragile health, she warned.

She further said that facial modi regime has made all the fabricated cases against her husband to punish just he is the peaceful voice of Kashmir freedom struggle.

She also requested special court to allow physical appearance o f her husband in a case related to the kidnapping of former chief minister Mufti Mohammed Hayseed’s daughter Rubaiyat.

Mushaal also requested the human Rights organisations to press India for providing basic rights to Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri leaders who are languishing in jails in different fabricated cases.