Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like Gaza people

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Monday lashed out at the fascist Modi government for a fresh intensified wave of terrorism to subjecting the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to collective punishment like those of Gaza for their just demand of the UN-mandated right to self-determination.

SAPM Mushaal, in a statement, said that the Hindutva regime crossed all limits of barbarism and fascism to silence the dissenting voices in the occupied valley.

She called upon the UN bodies, human rights organisations and world powers to take cognizance of the Indian state terrorism, as the IIOJK people were being subjected to widespread killings, physical violence, illegal detentions and deprived of all fundamental rights.

Mushaal pointed out that the people of the scenic valley was being subjected to collective punishment for their sole of crime of demanding the UN-sponsored plebiscite.

She noted that the RSS-inspired Modi government had no respect for law and constitution, which was clearly reflected from its inhuman treatment of the dwellers of the occupied region.

The SAPM said the top Kashmir leadership including her husband Yasin Malik were kept in illegal detention in fake, fabricated and politically-motivated cases in order to keep them away from the people to defuse the just movement of right to self-determination.

She made it clear that the notorious Indian authorities had been using such brutal, unlawful and inhuman tactics for the last over seven decades but they could not dampen the courage of freedom fighters.

Mushaal vowed that the IIOJK people were determined to continue their legitimate struggle till realization of plebiscite under the UN auspices.

She reiterated that the lasting peace in the region was next to impossible sans settlement of the decades-old the Kashmir dispute as per aspirations and wishes of the people of the Kashmir.

The people of the occupied valley, she said, remained steadfast in their demand for holding of the UN-supervised plebiscite despite facing hardship and sufferings at the hands of the brutal Indian illegal occupation government during the last over 70 years; however, nothing could break their resolve.

Mushaal urged the United Nations Secretary General and human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian worst state terrorism and should take steps on war-footing basis so as to ensure early and immediate settlement of the long-delayed Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions, which was a pre-requisite for lasting peace in South Asia.