Mushaal appeals Kashmiris to help flood stricken Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): The Chairperson of Pakistan Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mallick appealed to Kashmiris in Pakistan and elsewhere in the world to come forward and help their Pakistani brothers and sisters in this testing time.

Talking to media outside the flood relief camp established in collaboration of Pakistan Sweet Homes, National Press Club and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist here Saturday, she reminded the Kashmiri people that when there was an earthquake in Kashmir, the people of Pakistan generously helped them.

She stated that today, the flood victims were in distress, as the flood wrought havoc across the country and they should play their role in the difficult time.

Mushaal said that millions of people displaced by the floods besides washing away most of their belongings. She said that standing crops on more than 20 lack acres flooded besides washing away over five million cattle.

The Chairperson said that there may be food crisis in the coming days due to destruction caused by the torrential rains and the subsequent devastating floods therefore, Kashmiri living in or outside Pakistan should help the flood-stricken people.

Mushaal vowed that Kashmiri people would not leave their Pakistani brothers and sisters alone in this challenging time and would make all-out possible support to get them out of the troubled water.