Mushaal appeals int’l community to save Yasin Malik’s life

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussain Mallick has appealed to the world to protect the life of her incarcerated husband Yasin Malik, who was facing real threats in notorious Tihar jail because he was not ready to budge an inch from his principled stance of the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

Speaking at a seminar on HR situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in Oslo, Mushaal said: “We are the worst victims of human rights violation, as we are divided family peacefully struggling for the right to self-determination of IIOJK.

The seminar was co-hosted by Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Standing Committee Member Dag-Inge Ulestein and President Foundation Dialogue for Peace Aamir Javed Sheikh, according to a press release received here on Saturday.

“We just spent one birth day together back 2014 and during 14-year-long marriage life, we just spent 60 days together. I spoke to my husband last time back in February 2019, thereby my life is just like a movie,” she added.

Speaking as a chief guest at the event, the SAPM on Human Rights and Women Empowerment said that Yasin Malik was one of the most powerful voice of Kashmir freedom movement at present; hence the notorious Narendra Modi-led government kept in unlawful detained by falsely implicating him in fabricated and politically motivated case to break his resolve.

She revealed that Yasin Malik was not only deprived him of his legal and fundamental rights of free trials but even he was denied basic lifesaving drugs despite his fast deteriorating health issues.

Mushaal feared of judicial murder of Yasin Malik ahead of general elections in India, as Modi could use his murder for political mileage because his popularity graph witnessed alarming decline.

Therefore, she urged the world powers, UN bodies and human rights organizations to save Yasin’s life and ensure his early and safe release from unlawful custody of Indian brutal forces.

The SPAM on Human Rights and Women Empowerment said that the fascist Indian government turned the scenic valley into a killing field and unleashed a wave of state terrorism to muzzle the dissenting voices.

She demanded the international community and UNSC to play their due role to immediately stop the massacre and genocidal acts in the valley, besides ensuring lasting solution to the decades-old problems as per the aspirations of the people of the occupied valley and the UN resolutions.

Mushaal warned that the restive and unresolved Kashmir issue would remain a constant threat to the regional peace; hence steps to be taken on war-footing basis to find out durable and lasting solution to the Kashmir conflict.

Former Norwegian PM Kjell Magne Bondevik, Raziyah Sultana, daughter of Yasin Malik and Mushaal Mullick, Ambassador of Pakistan to Norway Saadia Qazi and Aamir Sheikh President Foundation Dialogue for Peace , Ms Sabien Hussein Mullick focal Person SAPM also attended the event.