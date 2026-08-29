Musadik stresses long-term climate strategy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said climate change had emerged as a major challenge for Pakistan, stressing the need for an effective and long-term strategy to address growing flood risks and other climate-related threats.

Addressing a ceremony, the minister said Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change and was already experiencing its severe consequences.

He emphasized that collective action was essential to address the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change, urging all relevant institutions to work together to strengthen the country’s preparedness and resilience.

Dr Musadik Malik said Pakistan needed international cooperation and adequate resources to effectively respond to climate change and its impacts.

He called upon countries that had the capacity to take meaningful climate action to play their due role in supporting vulnerable nations facing the consequences of climate change.

The minister said Pakistan was vigorously presenting its case for climate justice at the global level and advocating greater support for countries disproportionately affected by climate change.

He stressed the need for coordinated policies focusing on environmental protection and climate adaptation, saying concerted efforts were required to reduce the impacts of climate-related disasters.

Dr Musadik Malik underlined the importance of enhancing the capacity of local communities to cope with natural disasters.

He said advance preparedness and effective planning were indispensable for reducing risks and protecting communities from natural calamities.