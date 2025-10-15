Murtaza Solangi calls for comprehensive ban on TAPS

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) organized a two-day consultative session titled “WHO Global Tobacco Epidemic Report 2025 and Best Practices on Tobacco Advertisement, Promotion and Sponsorship (TAPS) and Graphic Health Warnings (GHWs)” to review Pakistan’s progress in implementing the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and its MPOWER components.

Addressing the participants as Chief Guest, Murtaza Solangi, Spokesperson to the President of Pakistan, called for a comprehensive ban on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship (TAPS) and emphasized the urgent need to strengthen Graphic Health Warnings (GHWs) on tobacco products.

“The latest WHO Global Tobacco Epidemic Report delivers a message that is both stark and urgent: tobacco continues to kill, and if we do not intensify our efforts — particularly through bold actions like banning TAPS and increasing the size of graphic health warnings — we will continue to lose lives that could otherwise be saved,” Solangi stated.

He noted that globally, tobacco use causes over eight million deaths annually — a figure higher than the combined deaths from HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria. In Pakistan, an estimated 27 million people use tobacco, resulting in more than 166,000 deaths each year due to tobacco-related diseases.

Solangi warned that the effects of tobacco use extend beyond health, impacting the economy, reducing productivity, and causing financial and emotional hardship for families. Commending the regional decline in tobacco consumption across South Asia — from 70% to 37% — he expressed optimism that Pakistan could replicate this progress through consistent public education, effective awareness campaigns, and global best practices.

Former Member of the National Assembly, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, highlighted the rising appeal of tobacco products among youth, driven by indirect promotional tactics such as attractive packaging, event sponsorships, and digital marketing. He urged authorities to stronger enforcement of TAPS bans and expansion of large, image-based Graphic Health Warnings.

Dr. Khalil Ahmad Dogar, Program Manager at SPARC, reiterated that despite existing restrictions, subtle promotional strategies continue to influence consumer behavior. Citing WHO findings, he said that countries implementing complete bans on TAPS have witnessed significant declines in tobacco consumption, especially among young people. He stressed that Pakistan must adopt a total ban on all forms of direct and indirect tobacco promotion, accompanied by consistent enforcement and regular updates to graphic health warnings.

Faisal Zahid Malik, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, underscored the media’s pivotal role in promoting public health.

He urged the media to prioritize public well-being over commercial interests, adding, “We must choose to protect people over promoting profit.”

Malik emphasized the need for collective action, stating, “This is a fight we can win — but only if we act together, boldly, and decisively. Government, civil society, media, health professionals, educators, parents, and youth all have a role to play in achieving a tobacco-free generation.”

The session brought together policymakers, government officials, journalists, civil society representatives, academics, and youth organizations. Participants reviewed Pakistan’s progress on implementing Graphic Health Warnings (GHWs) and enforcing TAPS regulations, calling for enhanced coordination, stronger enforcement, and sustained awareness efforts to advance the country’s tobacco control agenda.