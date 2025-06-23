Murree becomes a haven for heat-stricken visitors

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):As the mercury soars in the plains, Murree has transformed into a bustling hill station, attracting thousands of visitors seeking respite from the scorching heat.

The picturesque town, nestled in the heart of the Himalayas, is offering a cool and refreshing escape for those looking to beat the heat.

The scenic drive to Murree is a treat in itself, with lush green forests and rolling hills providing a stunning backdrop.

As visitors reach the hill station, they are greeted by the crisp mountain air and breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

A visitor from Lahore, Samad said “I came to Murree to escape the heat and chaos of the city and the weather here is perfect, and the scenery is breathtaking. I am planning to spend a week here and enjoy every moment of it.”. He said Murree is a perfect escape for nature lovers, offering stunning views of lush green hills, dense forests, and mist-covered mountains adding that the scenic views and cool climate make Murree an ideal destination for families and couples.

Mall Road is a must-visit, with its vibrant atmosphere, shopping, and dining options while Patriata (New Murree) offers breathtaking views and thrilling experiences with chair lifts and cable cars, he stated.

Another visitor Samina Khan said, “I love coming to Murree because it’s a great way to relax and unwind and the people here are friendly, and the food is delicious.

She commented that the scenic views and cool climate make Murree an ideal destination for families and couples.

“Don’t miss trying local delicacies like Kashmiri tea, traditional barbecue, and hot soups”, she stated.

She shared that Kashmir Point and Pindi Point provide panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys

Ahmed Khan, owner of a hotel in Murree, said, “We are expecting a large influx of visitors, and we are doing our best to provide them with a comfortable and memorable stay.”

He shared that visitors are taking full advantage of Murree’s attractions, from hiking and trekking to shopping and dining.

The town’s famous Mall Road is bustling with activity, with tourists browsing through shops and cafes, he added.

He said that “Murree is a haven for those seeking respite from the heat, and we are doing our best to provide our guests with a memorable experience, and we are confident that they shall leave with unforgettable memories.”