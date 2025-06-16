Murder accused of university student arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested the main suspect involved in the brutal murder of a 22-year-old female student of the International Islamic University, tracing the blind case through modern investigation techniques, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Monday.

DIG Tariq held a press conference at Rescue 15, where he was accompanied by SSP Investigations, SP Saddar Zone, DSP CIA, and other senior police officers. He said the suspect, identified as Feroz, a resident of Jhang, had gone into hiding after committing the crime.

DIG Tariq said the accused had entered the Kainat Girls Hostel with criminal intent and opened fire, which resulted in the tragic death of the university student, Imaan.

DIG Tariq said multiple police teams were formed under the supervision of SSP Operations and SSP Investigations, which worked round the clock using Safe City camera footage, sketches of the suspect, and videos obtained from nearby buildings to track down the accused.

DIG Tariq said the arrested suspect has a criminal history, including cases of rape and several incidents of motorcycle theft.

DIG said a case has been registered against the accused, and a thorough investigation is underway. He said the accused will be presented in court with solid evidence to ensure he receives appropriate punishment.