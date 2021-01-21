Murad Saeed urges opposition to avoid becoming stooge of anti state lobbies

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that opposition parties were playing in the hands of anti state lobbies, urging them to avoid becoming stooge of such elements for the interest of the country.

“The opposition parties are playing as puppets in hands of such elements which does not want Pakistan to flourish and progress under the able leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan” he said.

Addressing a press conference here at Press Information Department (PID), he said that deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been meeting with anti-Pakistan lobbyists, which was working under the greater game plan of India and Israel to defame Pakistan.

He observed that PDM President Maulana Fazal ur Rehman also held meetings with the foreign lobbies.

He questioned that why Maulana was against the merger of erstwhile FATA?, adding that Ajmal Qadri was from which party?

Murad Saeed said that former Pakistan ambassador to India Abdul Basit has categorically stated that Nawaz Sharif sons had made him calls number of time and asked for issuing secret visa to Sajan Jindal.

He said that during India visit Nawaz Sharif also did not meet with Hurriyat Leaderships to make India happy.

He said that that India had carried a `fake propaganda against Pakistan which has been exposed in the EU DisinfoLab, adding that now I think “Indian pride is reduced to dust”.

The Minister said that EU DisinfoLab revealed that more than 750 Indian websites covering over 119 countries have been operational for about 15 years with the sole agenda of undermining Pakistan.

He said Disinfolab had fully exposed India’s conspiracies against Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also exposed the ugly face of India at international forums.

The minister further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not any Panama / Iqama or foreign properties as his whole life consisted of struggling for the betterment of the country and prosperity of its people.

He said that PM Khan also raised voice for the people Palestine and become an Ambassador for people of Kashmir at international forums.

He further that Pakistan has given sacrifices of 7,000 security forces and 80,000 people for the restoration of peace in the country, while opposition parties were busy supporting the anti state lobbies.

He said that PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had made ‘Nazra’ (recitation of Holy Quran) compulsory and also announced to pay salaries to the Imams (prayer leaders) of various mosques.

Murad Saeed said that Pakistan would move forward and progress under the leadership of Prime Minsiter Imran Khan.

He said that PDM has always come Islamabad and hold a ‘circus’ (rallies) for demanding National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for the corrupt people, adding that this circus was started with demand of NRO which was not given by the government. The minister said that the masses also rejected them in the elections.

He said that opposition parties had not submitted details of foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan while the PTI had provided the record of 40,000 donors account numbers to election commission.