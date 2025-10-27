Muqam vows continued advocacy for IIOJK at global forums

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON Engr. Amir Muqam on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and emphasized that Pakistan will continue to advocate for their right to self-determination at every international forum.

Addressing the Kashmir Black Day rally at D-Chowk, the minister paid rich tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people who have been enduring brutal oppression since October 27, 1947 — the day Indian forces forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister said thousands have been martyred in custody and during decades of conflict. Despite India’s continuous repression and military presence of nearly 900,000 troops, the Kashmiri people’s determination for freedom and their love for Pakistan remain steadfast.

“October 27 marks the darkest chapter in South Asian history when Indian troops illegally entered and occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, for more than 77 years, the people of Kashmir have faced unimaginable atrocities but have never let their spirit of resistance fade,” said Ameer Muqam.

The minister acknowledged the presence of Chairman Kashmir Committee Rana Qasim Noon, Secretary Kashmir Affairs Zafar Hasan, and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, among other dignitaries and representatives from diverse walks of life.

Muqam condemned India’s every attempts to alter the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir through unconstitutional measures taken on August 5, 2019, rejecting it and continued to reject such illegal moves.

He also said that Indian authorities were demolishing and bulldozing homes and attempting to alter the region’s demographic character.

“If peace is to prevail in South Asia, the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in line with UN resolutions. There is no alternative path to lasting regional stability,” he stressed.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s stance remains unchanged — the Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He also praised the leadership of the Hurriyat Conference for keeping the Kashmir cause alive globally and commended Pakistan’s armed forces for their courage and commitment and giving a befitting response to enemy during Marka-e-Haq.

“From Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to this day, our stance remains firm — Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. We will not rest until the people of Jammu and Kashmir are granted their right to self-determination. Insha’Allah, the day is not far when Kashmir will become part of Pakistan.”

Muqam honoured the Hurriyat leadership and other pro-freedom figures, saying their efforts have kept the Kashmir cause alive both inside the territory and across the world.

The minister reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing stance that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and by asking the Kashmiri people for their wishes.

“This is not a new demand; it is the implementation of international resolutions and the legitimate right of the Kashmiri people,” he said. “Pakistan has — and will continue to — provide diplomatic, political and moral support for their struggle,” he said.

He also praised recent actions by Pakistan’s armed forces, saying their professionalism and valor had invigorated the Kashmir cause internationally.

Concluding, the minister thanked participants and organizers of the event and vowed that Pakistan would continue to keep the Kashmir issue alive on all international platforms until the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination is realized.