Muqam visits PIMS hospital to inquiry health of blast’s injured

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam visited PIMS hospital here on Monday to inquiry the health of injured in recent suicide bomb blast at Imambargah in Tarlai.

During his visit, the federal minister met with the injured individually, offered prayers for their speedy recovery and expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt sympathy over the tragic incident.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured and emphasized that no negligence in treatment would be tolerated.

Amir Muqam stated that the federal government would extend full cooperation for the treatment of all the injured. He strongly condemned the suicide blast and reaffirmed that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, was fully committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.

He added that cowardly attacks cannot demoralize the nation, and that the whole nation stands united in the fight against terrorism. Expressing sympathies, the minister said, “We equally share the grief of the bereaved families.”

Hospital authorities briefed the federal minister that the condition of the patients under the treatment was satisfactory, while all remaining patients would be discharged after receiving the best possible medical care.

Member of the Provincial Assembly Ali Hadi and Nawabzada Wahab Khan were also present during the visit.