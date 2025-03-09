19.9 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Muqam visits Chilas GB
National

Muqam visits Chilas GB

Chilas: Federal Minister for KAGB & SAFRON, Engr. Amir Muqam, led a federal committee meeting with dignitaries in Chilas to address the issues of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam affectees.
CHILAS Mar 9 (APP)::Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam Sunday visited Chilas district of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on the directives of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
He was accompanied by Federal Minister Moin Wattoo, Chairman WAPDA General (Rtd) Saeed Ghani, Federal Secretary SAFRON, GB and Kashmir Affairs Zafar Hassan.
They were received at Diamir helipad by the relevant authorities and members of the federal committee.
The committee will review ongoing measures taken for resolution of problems of the affectees of Diamir Bhasha dam.
Engr Amir Muqam will meet local leaders and affectees so that practical measures for resolution of their problems could be addressed.
