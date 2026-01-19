Muqam urges int’l community to play role for Kashmiris plebiscite

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday urged the international community to take notice of India’s atrocities and to play its key role for Kashmiris right of self-determination.

Addressing a grand convention organized by the Pakistani and Kashmiri community in Cape Town, South Africa, the federal minister emphasized that durable peace in South-Asia was not possible sans resolution of Kashmir dispute.

In fact that it’s a first time in the history of South Africa, such a grand convention was held in which a large number of Pakistanis and Kashmiris participated, while parliamentarians from all South African parties were also attended the ceremony. Pakistan’s High Commissioner Malik Farooq was also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Amir Muqam said that gruesome human rights violations perpetrated by India in IIOJK even continue today. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, he highlighted that the enemy was defeated in the battle for justice.

The federal minister, while describing overseas Pakistanis as a valuable asset of the nation, said that the remittances sent by them were the backbone of the country’s economy. He thanked the overseas Pakistanis and said that the federal government was taking practical steps to tackle their problems on priority basis.

In addition, he said that there was a recommendation to establish a Pakistani consulate in Cape Town aiming to increase bilateral trade and further robust parliamentary ties.

Addressing the convention, South African parliamentarians announced their full support for Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. Representatives of all government and opposition parties in their speeches supported Pakistan’s position and reiterated their support for the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

At the end of the ceremony, the Pakistani community extended heartfelt thanked to Engineer Amir Muqam and also expressed their unwavering commitment to Pakistan.