Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs,Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming the country’s commitment to their legitimate struggle.

During a meeting with a high-level delegation from Jammu and Kashmir, led by PML-N Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Shah Ghulam Qadir and General Secretary Tariq Farooq, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam emphasized Pakistan’s firm resolve to raise the Kashmir dispute on all international forums.

He reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to supporting the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The delegation praised Federal Minister Amir Muqam’s recent two-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a strong gesture of solidarity and support. On the occasion, Minister Engineer Amir Muqam expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and reaffirmed his firm commitment to the Kashmir cause.

The delegation noted that this was Muqam’s second visit to Azad Kashmir, aimed at expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people and honoring the martyrs and those injured due to Indian aggression.

The federal minister stated, “We stand side by side with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will persist in supporting them at all forums.”

The delegation stated that Federal Minister Amir Muqam’s two-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir significantly boosted bilateral relations and demonstrated Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Minister Muqam emphasized that the visit made a positive impact, sending a clear message to the global community about Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to supporting Kashmiris.

The meeting ended with a renewed resolve to intensify collaborative efforts for Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s progress while vigorously advocating the Kashmir cause at all national and international platforms.

The delegation included senior PML-N leaders Najib Naqi, Chaudhry Rukhsar, Chaudhry Saeed, Sardar Umair Naeem, Coordination Board Chairman Sardar Tariq and Aitzaz.