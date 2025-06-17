Muqam lauds pro-people budget, urges political unity

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam Tuesday praised the government for presenting a pro-people and balanced federal budget, despite facing serious economic challenges.

Speaking during the National Assembly’s budget debate, he emphasized the need for political maturity, unity and a rejection of divisive rhetoric.

Muqam commended the government’s targeted relief measures, particularly for employees and welcomed the increased allocation for defense, calling it essential to maintaining a strong and capable military. “Our armed forces have effectively responded to recent Indian aggression, demonstrating their readiness and resolve,” he said.

Highlighting the unity within the coalition government, the minister acknowledged the efforts of the economic team for incorporating parliamentary feedback and steering the country away from financial instability.

He also lauded PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his effective diplomatic engagements during recent visits to Western nations, praising his efforts in representing Pakistan on the global stage.

Muqam called for resolving internal disagreements through dialogue rather than airing them in the media or the National Assembly.

He expressed concern over repeated calls from PTI for protests and armed marches toward Islamabad, saying, “Such threats undermine Pakistan’s democratic image and global standing. Responsible leadership does not glorify violence.”

Dispelling the impression in the lower house by some members that only 550 million has been allocated for KP, the minister said that several development projects have been included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), especially for the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“From Chitral to D.I. Khan, development initiatives are underway,” he said, while calling for a fair and needs-based distribution of resources under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

Responding to misinformation about a 10% sales tax in the former FATA and PATA regions, Muqam clarified that the levy only applies to imported raw materials.

He reiterated his firm opposition to imposing taxes on the Malakand Division. “I had previously convinced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to withdraw the tax. Today, thanks to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah, the exemption remains in place until 2025,” he added.

The minister warned against allowing any individual’s political ambitions to dictate the future of provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Pakistan’s stability and progress can only be ensured through collective effort and national unity,” he added.