Muqam hopes victory in AJK elections

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam expressed that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would record land sliding victory in the upcoming general election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed his views during a meeting with the former prime minister of AJK, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Monday.

“PML-N works for progress, prosperity and development of country,” he added.