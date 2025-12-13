Muqam felicitates elected member of Pakistan Bar Council elections

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League–N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amir Muqam Tuesday extended his felicitations to the independent group on its victory in the Pakistan Bar Council elections.

In a statement issued by his office, Muqam congratulated Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Ahsan Bhoon on their election as members of the Pakistan Bar Council.

He praised the efforts of Azam Nazir Tarar, stating that he has consistently remained active for the betterment of the legal fraternity.

Muqam expressed the hope that the newly elected members would play a constructive role in the progress of Pakistan with dignity and professionalism.