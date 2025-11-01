Muqam extends greetings on GB’s Independence Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron, Engr Amir Muqam, extended heartfelt felicitations to the courageous people of Gilgit-Baltistan on the occasion of their Independence Day, on November 1(Saturday).

In his special message on this occasion, Amir Muqam said that it was a matter of great pride that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan celebrate the independence of their homeland twice — once on August 14 with the rest of Pakistan, and again on November 1, marking their own liberation.

He termed November 1 a historic milestone in the region’s journey, commemorating the day when the people of Gilgit-Baltistan secured their freedom and chose to become part of Pakistan.

The minister also expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir and Palestine, emphasizing: “Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have been struggling for their right to self-determination for over seven decades.”

He paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their unwavering role in safeguarding the nation’s borders and sovereignty.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the region, he stated, “The federal government considers the development and progress of Gilgit-Baltistan a top priority.”

He further highlighted the region’s strategic importance in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its global recognition as a premier tourist destination.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has carried out record development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan during its tenures,” the minister added, assuring that further steps would be taken on a priority basis to promote tourism and sustainable growth in the region.

“Together, we will continue to move forward towards the collective development and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan,” Amir Muqam concluded.