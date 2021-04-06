Multinational air exercise, “ACES MEET 2021-1” continues at its full pace, with participating air forces actively engaged in multiple missions across the spectrum of airpower.

Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force reviewed the ongoing multi-national air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-1” at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force on Monday.

According to the ISPR the Vice Chief of Air Staff, PAF was given a comprehensive brief by Commandant Airpower Center of Excellence, Air Commodore Ahsen Yousaf, about the salient features and progress of the exercise. The Vice Chief expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the participating units and the conduct of the exercise.

Major Gen Eid Bin Barrak Al-Otaibi, Commander King Abdul Aziz Air Base were also present along with other military officials from the PAF and RSAF.

The exercise which also involves synergetic employment of various assets including special forces is aimed at enhancing coordination and harmony between ground elements and air component of the campaign.

The ACES Meet 2021-1 is aimed at mutual sharing of experiences through near-realistic and role oriented training.

The exercise began on March 29 at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force on Monday.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Royal Saudi Air Force and the United States Air Force are actively participating in the exercise, while Bahrain, Egypt and Jordanian air forces were invited as observers. The participating air forces bring a vast experience of combat operations, in counterterrorism and composite flying domains.