Mullick stresses world powers’ role in resolving Palestine, Kashmir issues

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights Mushaal Hussein Mullick has stressed the need for active role from world powers to resolve the long standing Kashmir and Palestine issues.

Addressing the ceremony organized in connection with the interfaith harmony at Naulakha Presbyterian Church here on Sunday, she said that religious leaders should also play their role for maintaining the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the country as it was vital for country’s development.

She acknowledged the sincere efforts of the organizers of the programme for promoting interfaith harmony culture in society, saying that there’s no religion in the world higher than humanity. Every religion of the universe is advocated peace, she added.

The SAPM underlined that history never forgive the elements targeting someone only on basis of their religion, cast, and creed, saying that the history only remember those who always standing with the truth and justice.

Mullick recalled that when the churches ransacking incident were happened in Jaranwala, she herself went to Jaranwala and assessed the rehabilitation process besides distributing financial assistance to the victim families but it was not the justification. Islam is a religion of peace, love and harmony, as there is no room for violence, bigotry, hatred and discord in Islam, he noted.

The SAPM said that the ongoing crisis in Palestine, particularly the tensions with Israel, reflected the same adversities Kashmir faces under Indian subjugation. She highlighted that the Indian government is involved in promoting extremism and terrorism in occupied Kashmir, Israel is similarly involved in serious human rights violations in Palestine. Just like in occupied Kashmir, Muslims in Palestine are subjected to harsh treatment, mosques are being desecrated and violence is being inflicted upon the innocent people.

Kashmiris are struggling for the past seven decades for their inalienable right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations, adding that India has miserably failed to suppress the voice of Kashmiris for freedom despite deployment of more than a million troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, the SAPM distributed shields and certificates among the organizers and special guests of the ceremony. Allama Qari Khalid Mehmood offers prayers for peace and prosperity of the country and whole mankind at the end of the ceremony.