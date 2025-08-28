Friday, August 29, 2025
HomeNationalMukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health sector
National

Mukhtar lauds Integral Global’s support in health sector

9
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Minister of State for National Health Services, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath Thursday met with the Integral Global team and praised their support for Pakistan’s public health efforts.
Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health sector
The minister also appreciated their role in supporting the Prime Minister’s Programme for Hepatitis C Elimination.
Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health sector
He said the Ministry is focusing on strengthening Islamabad’s health system to develop it as a Model Health City, which will serve as an example for other cities in the country.
The Integral Global team requested the Minister to introduce the Hepatitis B birth dose vaccine nationwide.
Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health sector
Dr. Bharath endorsed the idea and announced that the Ministry will soon hold a meeting with provinces to address challenges and prepare a national and provincial plan to make the vaccine available across Pakistan.
Integral Global also shared updates on its WASH campaign, which promotes hygiene, clean water, waste management, and vaccination awareness in schools and undeserved communities.
Founder Nabil Ahmed reaffirmed the organization’s commitment, while Senior Analyst Jenna Buttolph praised the Ministry’s leadership and pledged full support for making Islamabad a Model Health City.
Dr. Bharath said that the government is  committed to making a stronger health system and welcomed Integral Global’s continued partnership in improving public health across Pakistan.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan