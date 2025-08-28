Mukhtar lauds Integral Global’s support in health sector

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Minister of State for National Health Services, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath Thursday met with the Integral Global team and praised their support for Pakistan’s public health efforts.

The minister also appreciated their role in supporting the Prime Minister’s Programme for Hepatitis C Elimination.

He said the Ministry is focusing on strengthening Islamabad’s health system to develop it as a Model Health City, which will serve as an example for other cities in the country.

The Integral Global team requested the Minister to introduce the Hepatitis B birth dose vaccine nationwide.

Dr. Bharath endorsed the idea and announced that the Ministry will soon hold a meeting with provinces to address challenges and prepare a national and provincial plan to make the vaccine available across Pakistan.

Integral Global also shared updates on its WASH campaign, which promotes hygiene, clean water, waste management, and vaccination awareness in schools and undeserved communities.

Founder Nabil Ahmed reaffirmed the organization’s commitment, while Senior Analyst Jenna Buttolph praised the Ministry’s leadership and pledged full support for making Islamabad a Model Health City.

Dr. Bharath said that the government is committed to making a stronger health system and welcomed Integral Global’s continued partnership in improving public health across Pakistan.