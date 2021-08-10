Muharram gatherings to be held under strict COVID-19 SOPs: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday issued special instructions for managing Muharram-ul-Harram activities with proper COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain disease spread.

The Forum issued these instructions keeping in view the recommendations of the ulema (scholars) concerned regarding Muharram.

The NCOC guidelines underlined that all gatherings and processions would be held under COVID-19 SOPs.

Furthermore, use of face masks, social distancing, thermal screening during religious processions would be ensured by the administration of that event.

The NCOC guidelines clearly stated that private gatherings would be discouraged in the homes. Hand sanitizers and masks would be provided at the venues of the gatherings and processions by the organisers, it added.

The NCOC guidelines noted that the Muharram gatherings would be held in ventilated and open spaces.

In addition, Corona SOPs would be prominently displayed during rallies and processions throughout Muharram .