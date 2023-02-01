Mufti Muneeb terms Peshawar blast a great ‘national tragedy’

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):The former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has termed the Peshawar blast a great ‘national tragedy’ and an incident of terrorism.

Mufti Muneeb who is also the president of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris and Darul Uloom Naeemia, Karachi, condemning the gruesome incident in which more than 100 people were murdered and 59 were injured in the strongest terms told APP that this cruel act was enmity against Islam, Pakistan and humanity.

He made it clear that Shariah, Qisas or revenge under any title, any lame excuse was not acceptable.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to forgive all the believers and raise their ranks in Jannah and grant patience to their survivors.

He said a series of tragedies and accidents were happening in Pakistan and urged the entire nation to humbly pray to Allah Almighty to save Pakistan and the nation from this period of trials and tribulations.

Mufti Muneeb emphasized that the political leadership should keep their differences aside and devise a united national policy to get rid of the burgeoning scourge of terrorism and terrorists once for all.

He further said all political parties should take the ownership of this unified policy unconditionally in larger interest of the country and countrymen, otherwise they should give up the national politics.

He expressed his determination that the government and national security agencies whatsoever policy for Islam, Pakistan, security of innocent people’s life and property and national assets, would formulate to be supported wholeheartedly.

He said Pakistan was constitutionally an Islamic democratic country and the supremacy of Quran and Sunnah was guaranteed in its Constitution. Despite all shortcomings of the governments regarding Shariah enforcement, the armed activities against Pakistan in the name of Shariah enforcement were illegal according to Shariah, Constitution and law.

Mufti Muneeb said such illegal acts would lead to chaos and disorder for Islam and Pakistan adding that the constitutional means were available for the peaceful struggle of Shariah implementation in the country.