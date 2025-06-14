Mubarak Zeb vows to continue development work despite coward attack

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):Minister of State, Mubarak Zeb Khan, has issued a strong and clear message to elements opposing the progress of underdeveloped regions, stating that such cowardly attacks will not deter him from serving the people.

The statement came after a rocket attack on his residence in Bajaur on Saturday. Although no injuries were reported, the incident has raised concerns about the resurgence of militant threats in the region.

In a statement issue here, he revealed that this was the second attack in a month. He said that the earlier attack, which occurred on May 14, was claimed by the banned outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He alleged that recent rocket attack also bears the hallmarks of TTP, particularly in light of repeated threatening calls and messages received from international numbers in recent days.

He added, “The involvement of a banned outfit near the Pak-Afghan border, potentially with the support of some local elements, cannot be ruled out.”

Explaining the possible motives behind the attacks, he emphasized that Mubarak Zeb Khan is known for his people-centered approach and has been utilizing all available resources to uplift the region.

“Those involved in such attacks are clearly opposed to the ongoing development work,” he noted.

“They contacted us through international numbers and issued threats to halt the developmental activities. But we are not afraid. The development of Bajaur will not stop.” he said.

Reaffirming their commitment, he said, “We have confronted such elements in the past and will continue to do so. We will not back down from our mission to serve the people of this region.”