MT section backbone of Police force :AIG logistics

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): Additional Inspector General (AIG) Logistics Abdul Haq Umrani conducted a detailed visit to the Motor Transport (MT) Headquarters, reviewing the performance of the police fleet, workshop arrangements, and fleet management system, while issuing key directives to improve service delivery.
An official told APP on Sunday that on the occasion, AIG Abdul Haq reviewed the performance of the motor transport staff, inspected the condition of vehicles, workshop arrangements, and other fleet management affairs and issued directives for improving the service station.
Senior officers briefed the AIG Abdul Haq on the number of current vehicles, repair processes, challenges faced, and daily performance.
AIG Abdul Haq also inspected the workshops, stores, and parking areas and interacted with the staff.
AIG instructed for immediate repair of non-functional vehicles, speeding up the supply of spare parts, and taking prompt steps to resolve the issues faced by the workshop staff.
AIG Abdul Haq emphasized that the Motor Transport (MT) is the backbone of the police force, and its improvement is directly linked to the success of operations. All officers and personnel should perform their duties with honesty and professionalism.
