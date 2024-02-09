Election day banner

MQM’s Shoukat Ali wins PS-97 election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM), Shoukat Ali has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-97, Karachi East-I, by securing 4,997 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Bashir Ahmad, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ candidate, who bagged 4,277 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 34.16%.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services