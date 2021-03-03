PESHAWAR, Mar 03 (APP): Member Provincial Assembly of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUIF), Hidyatur Rehman here on Wednesday cast first vote in Senate election underway in KP Assembly as total seven votes were polled till 10:20 a.m.

Hidayatur Rehman who was elected on JUIF ticket from Chitral has polled his in KP Assembly that has been declared polling station by Election Commission of Pakistan.

A total of seven votes including Inayatullah Khan from PK 12, Shafique Afridi from PK 105, Sirajuddin from PK 102, Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani, Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan and Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimour Salim Jhagra polled till 10:20a.m.

The number of MPAs in KP Assembly is 145 who would elect 12 senators from KP Assembly.

The polling was started at 8 a.m and would continue till 5 a.m without break and later counting would start.