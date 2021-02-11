ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Assembly of Pakistan and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Pakistan Office in the Parliament House on Thursday on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Witnessing the signing ceremony of MoU, MNA Arbab Shair Ali Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC said that CPEC would prove a vital factor for socio-economic development of the country.

He said that CPEC would amplify employment opportunities and would bring regional prosperity.

He also mentioned that this MoU would be for inclusion of all stakeholders to expedite the CPEC related projects in the best interest of the country.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC remarked that parliamentary committee on CPEC would take all stakeholders in consideration to enhance the efficacy of CPEC related projects across the country.

Dr. Jochen Hippler Country Director FES appreciated the importance of CPEC. He also expressed his gratitude to chairman Parliamentary committee on CPEC for signing this MoU. He said that this MoU would prove a step for cooperation and supporting the CPEC Parliamentary Committee.

The MoU was signed by Mr.Tahir Hussain Secretary National Assembly and Dr. Jochen Hippler Country Director FES.