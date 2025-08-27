MoU between Pak, Belarus paves way for export of skilled Pakistani workers: PM

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction that as a result of the consensus reached during his visit to Belarus, a memorandum of understanding was signed today to facilitate the employment of skilled Pakistani workers in different sectors of Belarus.

He said Pakistan and Belarus enjoyed friendly relations which were growing stronger over the time.

The prime minister expressed the views during a meeting with Interior Minister of Belarus Ivan Kubrakov, who along with a delegation, called on him at the PM’s House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister while warmly welcoming the Belarusian Interior Minister to Pakistan, recalled his visit to Belarus earlier this year.

He also conveyed his best wishes for President of Belarus Aleksander Lukashenko, noting that during his visit to Belarus, several agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between the two countries across various sectors.

He further said that Pakistan was looking forward to the visit of the President of Belarus to Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Aun Chaudhry and other relevant officials.

The Belarusian interior minister thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him in Pakistan.

He conveyed the best wishes of the president of Belarus and expressed the desire to enhance cooperation and work together with Pakistan in various fields, including agriculture and industry.

Referring to his meetings with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Ivan Kubrakov said that these discussions were highly productive in terms of strengthening the bilateral relations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed the prime minister that the Belarusian interior minister, along with his delegation, also visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain apprised that a memorandum of understanding was signed today regarding the export of skilled Pakistani workers to Belarus and after it, the formal process of sending skilled workers to Belarus would begin.

Belarus would also provide these workers with medical and other social security facilities, he added.