Motorway police return over Rs5.3m to passengers in crackdown on overcharging

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have returned more than Rs5.3 million to passengers as part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown against overcharging and overloading, launched on March 15 on the directives of Inspector General Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry.

According to an NHMP spokesperson, the recovered amount was refunded to passengers at various locations after taking action against public service vehicles involved in overcharging.

The spokesperson said that over 21,000 challans have also been issued against passenger vehicles for violations including overloading, overcharging, and incomplete travel documents during the campaign.

He added that, in line with austerity and fuel conservation measures, more than 32,000 vehicles have been fined so far for violating the newly imposed speed limits since March 12.

He added that citizens could register their complaints directly with motorway police officers, through the helpline 130, or via the official social media handle @NHMP for prompt redressal.

The NHMP officers are also actively engaged in creating awareness among commuters at toll plazas across the country regarding road safety and compliance with the revised speed limits.