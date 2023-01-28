Motorway Police issue rain, snow warning for travelers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) have issued a warning to motorists to exercise caution during the forecasted rain and snowfall from January 28th to 30th.

Talking to APP, spokesperson of NHMP said that Quetta-Zhob (N-50), Kalat-Chaman Highway (N-25) and Kuchlak-Amuslimbagh Section (N-50) have received heavy snowfall and responding to the weather conditions heavy machinery and staff on standby have been ensuring that the roads remain open and safe for travel.

He said that of the National Highway Authority (NHA) has begun a salt sprinkling operation on highways to prevent icing at Kan Mehtarzai and NHMP is providing assistance to the teams. He said that the initiative of salt sprinkling was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians during the winter months.

He urged motorists to take necessary precautions while driving on the roads, such as slowing down and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles. He advised that drivers should be aware of the risks such as hydroplaning and black ice that occur during wet and snowy weather conditions.

Additionally, he said that drivers should ensure that their vehicles are equipped with necessary safety features including good tires, brakes, and windshield wipers along with carrying necessary supplies such as blankets, food, and water in case of unexpected delays.