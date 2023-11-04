Motorway M-4 closed due to dense fog

Motorway

ISLAMABAD, Nov 04 (APP): The Motorway M-4, Sector-I, Beat-18, has been closed to all kinds of traffic due to dense fog prevailing at locations 222 to 182.

According to public relations office, the diversions have been placed at 180 NB (Gojra interchange) and 238 SB (Faisalabad interchange).

All precautionary measures have been adopted and the travel advisory has been updated accordingly.

Motorists are advised to avoid traveling on Motorway M-4, Sector-I, Beat-18 until the fog clears. They can take alternate routes such as the National Highway N-5

