Motorists asked to drive carefully during foggy season

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): The traffic police and Motorways Police on Friday expanded its awareness drives and appealed to motorists to drive carefully especially during the night hours and in the morning during the formation of fog to avoid accidents.

National Highway & Motorway Police (NHMP) spokesperson talking to a private news channel asked travellers and tourists to avoid unnecessary mobility and must keep fog lights turned on duration of their journey on highways and motorways.

He explained that the thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab and KPK, adding, that people through media platforms have repeatedly been requested to stay home and avoid unnecessary traveling.

He said that the load of the traffic has increased in the cities due to the closure of the Motorway, and further directed the traffic officers to use reflectors and flasher lights as indicators for the drivers. “Avoid overtaking other cars when there is fog because it becomes difficult to judge the distance,” he added.

He said motorists must carefully listen to awareness messages disseminated by police via social media to avoid crashes during this inclement weather conditions.