Mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif – Ms Shamim Akhtar passed away in London, Deputy Secretary General PMLN, announced in a twitter message. The cause of death was not given, however late Ms Akhtar was not feeling well for the past some time.

Late Ms Shamim Akhtar, 90 was residing with her son Nawaz Sharif at the Avenfield apartments since February this year.

میاں نواز شریف اور میاں شہباز شریف کی والدہ محترمہ وفات پا گئیں ہیں

Api jee Passed away

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) November 22, 2020

The news of demise of Ms Shamim Akhtar came at a time, when the Pakistan Democratic Movement – PDM was holding a rally at Peshawar, which was to be addressed by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of the former prime minister, who is spearheading a campaign against the government, along with ten other opposition parties. Maryam was informed about the sad demise when she arrived at the venue after attending a luncheon along with other PDM leaders at the Bilour House.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari interrupted his address to the gathering to allow Maryam Nawaz Sharif share the news with the people. She said she was not in a position to address the rally and asked the people to pray for her grandmother and his father. The participants later offered prayers for the departed soul.

Immediately after the breaking of sad news condolence messages from across the political divide started pouring in. President Dr Arif Alvi in his condolence message conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the former Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا سابق وزیراعظم میاں محمد نوازشریف کی والدہ کی وفات پر اظہار افسوس صدر مملکت کا سابق وزیراعظم میاں نوازشریف کی والدہ کی وفات پر گہرے رنج و غم کا اظہار صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا اہلِ خانہ سے دلّی ہمدردی اور اظہار افسوس — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 22, 2020

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa also conveyed his heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar. “May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace – Ameen,” DG ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.

#COAS expresses grief and heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar mother of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif / Mian Shehbaz Sharif “May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace – Ameen”, COAS — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 22, 2020

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also conveyed his deep condolences over the sad demise.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب سردار عثمان بزدار کا شمیم اختر صاحبہ کے انتقال پردکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار وزیراعلیٰ کا سوگوار خاندان سے دلی ہمدردی و اظہار تعزیت

“اللہ تعالی مرحومہ کو جوار رحمت میں جگہ دیں اورغمزدہ خاندان کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائیں” – وزیراعلیٰ @UsmanAKBuzdar — CM Punjab (Updates) (@CMPunjabPK) November 22, 2020

President Azad Jammu Kashmir Masood Khan prayed to Allah Almighty “May the departed rest in eternal peace and be in an exalted place in the Hereafter.”