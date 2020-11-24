ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday disclosed that his ministry would soon launch animation and video games certification program.

“This program will not only serve the purpose of gaming for the youth but prove as a game changer for the young people”, the federal minister said in a tweet.

Chaudhry Fawad asked the youth, “Be prepared, if you are interested in video games on the phone instead of reading as the Ministry of Science and Technology is launching a special program of video games programming”.

The minister said the objective of launching this program was to become a part of this 90 billion industry.