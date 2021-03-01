Mosques and 'Darbars' being renovated: minister

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP): Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah has said that Darbar of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh is a spiritual university where a large number of devotees visit everyday and gain spiritual benefits.

He said this while talking to a 15-member delegation of ulema and students here on Monday.

Minister said that mosques and ‘darbars’ under the administrative control of the Auqaf Department were being renovated as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that waste water storage tank had been made to store used water of ‘wazu’ [ablution] and it would cost Rs 13.689 million to the exchequer. He said that 90 per cent work in this regard had been completed while remaining 10 per cent would be done in one month.

Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah said that waste water tank would be able to store 60,000 gallons of water adding that the tank had been constructed in Data Darbar hospital.

He said that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had started taking water from waste storage tank on experimental basis. Waste water tanks would be constructed in mosques and ‘Darbars’ in phases to utilize waste water efficiently, he added.