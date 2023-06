ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Wednesday visited Torkham border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

She received briefing on measures to streamline/ease crossing for the people and goods, Foreign Office Spokesperson on her Twitter handle posted.

The minister, on the occasion, urged facilitation of Afghans with respect and care and stressed expeditious completion of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS).

