ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
During the meeting, the minister of state briefed the prime minister about her recent visit to Uzbekistan, Pakistan’s ties with the neighboring countries and the matters related to her ministry, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
MoS Hina Khar calls on PM
ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.