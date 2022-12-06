Morocco’s win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took to the popular social media handle, Twitter, to express their delight over the outcome of a crucial and thrilling fixture between Morocco and Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar.

The president, in a tweet, posted, “An excellent game. Well done Morocco Congratulations. Wish you good luck in the Quarter finals.”

While the prime minister expressing his wonder posted “Morocco- what a finish !!!”

Morocco beat Spain 3-0 in the penalty shootout after the match ended without any result in the allocated time, thus securing a berth in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever.