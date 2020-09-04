More than 97 percent cell sites restored in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): Due to PTA’s monitoring and continuous efforts of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), about 97.5% affected cell phone sites have been restored in Karachi while efforts are underway to achieve hundred percent restoration.

As of today, total 5433 cell sites are operational in the city and 136 are being restored. Some operators have already made all their sites up and running, said a news release.

PTA continues to monitor the situation and assures the consumers that services in all affected areas will be restored soon