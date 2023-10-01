More than 74.78 million children across KP to be vaccinated against Polio

PESHAWAR, Oct 01 (APP):All preparations have been completed for the national anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting from Monday (October 2) and during the two-phased five-day campaign, more than 7478 million children across the province will be vaccinated against polio.

According to the Emergency Operation Center, “In the first phase of the anti-polio campaign in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Malakand, and Hazara divisions, all children under five years of age will be administered polio drops.”

“In the second phase of the campaign, which will continue from October 9-13, all children up to five years of age in Bannu and DI Khan divisions will be vaccinated against Polio,” an official of the EOC said.

“During this anti-polio campaign, vitamin A will also be given to children to increase their immunity,” the official disclosed.

In the first phase of the campaign, he said, “Around 63,628,95 children will be vaccinated against polio in all districts of Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Malakand and Hazara divisions.”

In the second phase of the campaign, he said, “Around11,1681 children in Bannu and DI Khan divisions will be vaccinated against polio,” the official informed.

During the campaign, he said, polio drops would be given to all children up to the age of five living in all Afghan refugee camps in the province.

He said a total of 34,551 teams of trained polio workers have been formed for this Anti-Polio Campaign which 31,151 mobile teams, 1,953 fixed teams, and 1,447 transit teams have been formed.

“Apart from this, 7,077 area in-charges have also been appointed for effective supervision of these teams,” he said.

“Around 54,567 police personnel have also been deployed to ensure the effective security of the polio teams during the campaign,” the official said.