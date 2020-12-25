More than 2,100 new Coronavirus cases reported, 85 died in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday reached 38,511 with 2,152 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,824 people recovered from coronavirus during last 24 hours.

85 corona patients, 77 of whom were under treatment in hospital and eight in their homes or quarantines died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. It added that during last 24 hours that out of the total 85 deaths 53 patients were on ventilators.

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 330 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan during this time span.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 52 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 39 percent, Peshawar 30 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 34 percent, Abbottabad 34 percent, Peshawar 62 percent and Multan 42 percent.

Some 39,435 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 12,646 in Sindh, 15,195 in Punjab, 5,855 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,092 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 555 in Balochistan, 370 in GB, and 722 in AJK.

Around 418,958 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 467,222 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,103, Balochistan 18,028, GB 4,844, ICT 36,844, KP 56,544, Punjab 134,345 and Sindh 208,514.

About 9,753 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,440 in Sindh with 21 died on Thursday. Among these 18 died in hospital and three out of hospital.

3,831 died in Punjab including 48 on Thursday. 43 of them died in hospital and five out of hospital, it informed.

1,585 died in KP including eight died in hospital on Thursday, 402 in ICT including four died in hospital on Thursday, 181 in Balochistan,

101 in GB among two of them died in hospital on Thursday and 213 in AJK with two in hospital on Thursday had succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 6,482,889 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

Some 2,886 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.