More rains predicted in upper parts of country within next twenty-four hours

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP): More rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in the upper parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday.

The met office on Sunday informed that another westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country from 02nd April (evening/night) and likely to intensify in upper parts on Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from 02nd April (evening/night) to 04th April.

Meanwhile, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah) and south Punjab (Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal) from 02 April to 03th April.

According to the possible impacts, strong winds & hailstorms may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops (particularly wheat crop) in the country. Farmers should irrigate the crops keeping in view the PMD forecast.

Heavy Rains may cause flash floods in Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Waziristan, Bajur, Kurram, Kashmir on Monday and Tuesday during the forecast period.

While landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period. Tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period, it added.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period, the met office informed.