More rain-wind-thundershower likely across country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday predicted more rain thundershower in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeastern Balochistan

The met office has warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Bajur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Khuzdar, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi and Bolan during the period.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

In Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershower with heavy falls is expected while in Punjab, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in most districts.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Potohar region, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Faisalabad during the period.

In Sindh, humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. While, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and surroundings.

In Balochistan, cloudy weather with more rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Quetta, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Panjgur, Turbat, Lasbela and Chaman.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in most districts of the province.

Heavy falls may occur in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Bajur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Tank during the period.

In Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir (Bhimbar, Kotli, Mirpur, Sindhhanoti, Punch, Bagh, Haveli, Hattian Bala, Muzaffarabad, Neelum).

Cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan.

*Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy fall) occurred in Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh, North Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Sialkot (Airport 63, City 19), Murree 53, Khanpur 49, Chakwal 41, Bhakkar 39, Islamabad (Golra 40, Bokra 37, Zero Point 03, Saidpur 01), Rawalpindi ( Chaklala 37, Kacheri 31, Shamsabad 16,), Noopur Thal 25, Gujranwala 24, Rahimyar Khan 20, Narowal 18, Multan (Airport 11, City 06), Faisalabad 09, Leh, Jhang 08, Gujarat, Dera Ghazi Khan 05, Kot Addu, Bahawalnagar 02, Mandi Bahawaldin, Bahawalpur (Airport), Sahiwal, Sargodha, Jhelum 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kakul 47, Takht Bhai 23, Peshawar (City 19), Malam Jabba 16, Kalam 04, Bacha Khan (Airport), Bannu 03 , Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 42, Airport 31), Kotli 25, Garhidupatta 18, Rawalakot 15, Sindh: Khairpur 17, Karachi (Nazimabad 17, Orangi Town 11, Faisal Base, DHA 10, Masroor Base 09, MOS 04, Saadi Town 02, North Karachi 03, Kemari, Jinnah Terminal, Gulshan Maymar, Korangi 01), Jacob Abad 03, Balochistan: Quetta 09, Dalbandin 06, Kalat 05, Zhob 02, Lasbela 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03.

The highest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Chillas 43 C, Drosh, Bunji 39, Gilgit, Nokkundi and Shaheed Benazirabad 38 C.